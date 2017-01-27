Samsung Galaxy S8 full specs leaked: 4GB RAM, force touch and more

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launching on March 29, with sales starting in late April Samsung Galaxy S8 will be launching on March 29, with sales starting in late April

Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8 has had a huge leak – bringing us a lot of details on the device. Writing for Venture Beat, reliable tipster Evan Blass has summed up what the S8 will actually be having in terms of specs. The phone is launching on March 29, and will be coming in two models; a 5.8-inch display version and one with a 6.2-inch display.

According to Blass, Galaxy S8 will indeed be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (in some markets), while being powered by its own Exynos SoC in others. Similar to the SD835, Exynos processors going inside the S8 will also be made using 10-nanometer fabrication methods. The S8 is expected to see 11 per cent faster processing compared to the Galaxy S7, 20 per cent more energy efficiency and 23 per cent faster graphics processing.

The 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays will be QHD Super AMOLEDs, giving 83 per cent screen-to-body ratio along with an unusual 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Both the models of the device will have ‘edge’ displays, unlike the Galaxy S7 series from last year.

Refuting earlier reports of the Galaxy S8 coming with 6GB RAM, Blass details that the phones will come with 4GB RAM, with 64GB ROM becoming the new baseline in internal storage across the board (expandable to 256GB via microSD). The smaller S8 phone will be backed up by a 3000 mAh battery while the 6.2-inch version will be coming with a 3500 mAh battery.

Connectivity and charging will be coming through a USB Type-C port, and the 3.5mm headphone jack will continue to feature on Samsung’s new flagship. In terms of camera, the Galaxy S8 will come with a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera (both with f/1.7 apertures) and will feature visual search functionality; for example – OCR-enabled web searches on photographed text.

The S8 will also be incorporating the Iris scanner that debuted in the now-defunct Galaxy Note 7. With the home button gone from the front lower bezel, the new positioning of the fingerprint scanner will be on the back of the device – next to the camera sensor.

Lastly, the Galaxy S8 will be getting force touch functionality (like Apple iPhones) on the lower part of the display, and will be able to distinguish between the pressure put on the display. The phone will also see the integration of Samsung’s own digital assistant known as Bixby, which will be able to handle complex commands.

According to Blass, the Galaxy S8 smartphones will be priced 100 Euro higher than S7 versions, with the 5.8-inch version expected to come at Euro 799 (approx Rs 58,000). The larger 6.2-inch version is expected to be priced at Euro 899 (approx Rs 65,000).

