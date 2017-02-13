Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in two versions: 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display

Samsung Galaxy S8 display size will be 5.8-inches and 6.2-inches for the Galaxy S8+. (Image source: Samsung Display Video) Samsung Galaxy S8 display size will be 5.8-inches and 6.2-inches for the Galaxy S8+. (Image source: Samsung Display Video)

Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone leaks continue as the launch date draws closer; the phone will be unveiled on March 29 in New York, according to reports. For now, Samsung has only confirmed the Galaxy S8 is not going to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) in Barcelona, unlike the earlier Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. After the Samsung Galaxy S8+ logo was unveiled by tipster Evan Blass, he has also confirmed the Galaxy S8 is coming in two versions.

Evan Blass put out a new tweet confirming the display sizes for the upcoming Galaxy S8 smartphone. According to his tweet, the Galaxy S8 base variant will start at 5.8-inches, while the bigger variant called the Galaxy S8+ will sport a 6.2-inch display. Both will have SAMOLED display, which is not surprising given Samsung is the biggest manufacturer for AMOLED displays, and has been using these in its flagship smartphones for sometime.

Another leak from Weibo shows the front of the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone with no home button, something which has been confirmed already. In January, Samsung had put out promotional videos for its Display Division, and in the end the video showed a smartphone with thin bezels on the top and bottom and no home button on the front.

This was taken to be the first look for the Galaxy S8, and we’ll have to wait and if see the new phones look anything like the image revealed in the video. Leaks of Samsung Galaxy S8 panels have also indicated there will no home button. Samsung is also expected to put in place a dedicated button on the side for its new upcoming voice-assistant, which is code-named ‘Bixby’.

If you go by Blass’ tweet, Samsung Galaxy S8 will be a pretty big smartphone. Basically, Samsung is pushing the base size to a 5.8-inch variant, which means users who were hoping for a more manageable size like a 5.1-inch phone as with the S7, can forget about it. The Galaxy S8 is also expected to sport a near bezel-less display, and the dual edge style we saw on the Galaxy S7 edge.

Check out Evan Blass’ tweet below

I’ve been seeing this misreported quite a bit, so, just to clarify: GS8 – 5.8″ QHD

GS8+ – 6.2″ QHD Both displays are, ofc, SAMOLED. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 12, 2017

Interestingly, while the display size is getting bigger, Samsung might not increase the battery size significantly. Reports in Korean Media by The Investor said Galaxy S8 will come with a 3000 mAh battery, while the 6.2-inch version will sport a 3500 mAh battery. The Galaxy S7 had a 5.1-inch display and a 3000 mAh battery, while the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 edge sports a 3600 mAh battery.

Earlier leaked photos of the Galaxy S8 case indicate Samsung will shift the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone. Earlier leaked photos of the Galaxy S8 case indicate Samsung will shift the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone.

Additionally a new report on SamMobile suggests Samsung filed a trademark in Europe for ‘Samsung Hello’, which is being seen as the official name for the ‘Bixby’ voice-assistant. Bixby is expected to support seven to eight languages, and could also work on other Samsung devices as well, including home appliances in the future. The fingerprint scanner on the S8 will be on the back, if you go by leaked photos.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which uses the company’s own 10nm FinFET technology that offers higher performance coupled with “40% lower power consumption,” according to Qualcomm.

According to the company, the Snapdragon 835 processor’s smaller size will mean more space inside the phone for bigger or overall slimmer designs for the phones. Earlier reports have also said, Samsung is hoarding supplies of the 835 processor, and one should not expect flagships with this processor at the MWC 2017. However, Samsung will also have a version of the phone with its own Exynos processor, which is usually what we get in the Indian market.

Samsung is expected to introduce 6GB RAM on the Galaxy S8, bump up base storage to 64GB, and there could a 128GB version as well. However, the Galaxy S8 is not expected to sport a dual-rear camera setup like the iPhone 7 Plus. Instead Samsung will stick with the 12MP Dual Pixel technology camera we saw in the previous phone.

