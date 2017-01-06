Samsung Galaxy S8 design revealed as first alleged photo surfaces

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to launch on April 18, 2016 Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to launch on April 18, 2016

Samsung Galaxy S8 has seen a lot of rumours doing rounds about, but now the first (alleged) image of the device has surfaced online. In an image shared on Chinese social networking website, Weibo, the world has gotten a glimpse at Samsung’s next big flagship coming this year. The image clearly shows the S8 as having a greater screen-to-body ratio compared to the Galaxy S7.

As expected from earlier rumours, Samsung has done away with the physical home button on the bottom bezel of the device. The bottom bezel is also much thinner now, and carries the Samsung logo on it. The top bezel features the same setup with light sensors, earpiece and front camera.

The image also shows a dual-edge curved display, which means this might be the S8 ‘edge’ variant. Like most leaks, it isn’t a 100 per cent certain if this will be the actual device, and needs to be considered with some caution.

Quoting a South Korean Source, a Sammobile report claims Samsung will not be launching the smartphone at the Mobile World Congress 2017 event in February. The phone is expected to launch on April 18. This report is in line with what China’s ETNews reported recently.

The report has also described that Samsung will be producing 10 million units of the Galaxy S8 by April. The production schedule has been shared with its suppliers, and suggests the company plans five million units of the phone in March and the remaining five million will be produced in April.

Galaxy S8 is an important flagship for Samsung, which saw its named dragged through the mud with their previous flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 7. The S8 also brings a bigger design change to the Galaxy ‘S’ series, considering the striking similarity the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge shared with the company’s 2015 flagships, the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge.

Samsung Galaxy S8 will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor, and will be the first smartphone to do so. It is expected to pack a 6-inch display, and come with 8GB of RAM. Samsung is speculated to bring USB Type-C to the device, while removing the 3.5mm headphone jack.

