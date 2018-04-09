Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red variant launched in India at price of Rs 49,990

Samsung Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red will be available across retail options at a price of Rs 49,990. Samsung Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red will be available across retail options at a price of Rs 49,990.

Samsung Galaxy S8, the 2017 flagship from the company, has now been made available in a Burgundy red colour variant for the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy S8 features the Infinity Display with dual-curved edges, and the Burgundy Red colour variant will be available for sale from April 13 onward in the Indian market. The company’s new flagship, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are already available in India.

Samsung Galaxy S8 price in India, Specifications

The Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red will be available across retail options at a price of Rs 49,990. Users can also avail Rs 10,000 off by paying through Paytm Mall and get the phone for Rs 39,990. The Galaxy S8 was originally launched in April 2017 at a price of Rs 57,990. The price of the Galaxy S8 was slashed to Rs 49,990 earlier this month. In comparison, the bigger Galaxy S8+ has a price of Rs 53,990 now, compared to the original price of Rs 64,990.

The smartphone features a bezel-less, dual-edge 5.8-inch Infinity super AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The smartphone features a bezel-less, dual-edge 5.8-inch Infinity super AMOLED display with 2K resolution.

The only change with the new Galaxy S8 is the colour. The smartphone features a bezel-less, dual-edge 5.8-inch Infinity super AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The aspect ratio on the Galaxy S8’s display is 18:5:9. The Galaxy S8 was originally launched in April 2017 at a price of Rs 57,990.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9+ review: The best Android flagship, best camera too

The Galaxy S8 is powered by the Exynos 8895 processor and comes with 3000mAh battery. The onboard RAM is 4GB, while the phone has 64GB storage coupled with 256GB expandable storage support. The Galaxy S8 also features Samsung Pay and Bixby, the company’s virtual assistant. The Galaxy S8 was the first phone to appear with the Bixby voice-assistant and comes with a dedicated button to activate it. On the camera front, S8 has a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and there’s an 8MP front camera.

“Galaxy S8 continues to be a bestseller, even a year after its launch. The limited edition of Galaxy S8 will set our consumers apart from everyone else. The Burgundy Red edition of Galaxy S8 will wow consumers and allow them to express their own personal style,” Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd