Samsung Galaxy S8 battery specs confirmed, ‘Bixby’ will be named Hello’

Samsung Galaxy S8 battery specifications have been revealed, and it looks like ‘Bixby’ will be called ‘Samsung Hello.’ (Source: Reuters) Samsung Galaxy S8 battery specifications have been revealed, and it looks like ‘Bixby’ will be called ‘Samsung Hello.’ (Source: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to launch on March 29 in New York, and now the battery specifications for the phone have been revealed in new reports in Korean Media. A trademark filing of the upcoming Samsung voice-assistant has also be leaked online, and reveals that ‘Bixby’ will be called ‘Samsung Hello.’

On the battery front, Korea’s The Investor has put out a report quoting News1 as saying the Galaxy S8 will come in two version: The 5.7-inch display version of the Galaxy S8 will come with a 3000 mAh battery, while the 6.2-inch version will sport a 3500 mAh battery.

Given the screen size has increased for the Samsung Galaxy S8 series, it is interesting the battery size is not getting a massive bump in the new phones. The Galaxy S7 came with a 5.1-inch display with a 3000 mAh battery, while the 5.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S7 edge sports a 3600 mAh battery. The report adds “Samsung has made some change to its battery supplies, by tapping Murata Manufacturing of Japan for the S8 battery supply.”

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Let’s not forget the Galaxy Note7, a phone that Samsung was forced to kill thanks to the incidents of fires and explosions, also came with a 3500 mAh battery. The report also points out Samsung has conducted a range of tests for the battery capacity on the Galaxy S8, and is working to ensure the Note7 fiasco is not repeated.

In fact when Samsung recently revealed the reasons behind the Galaxy Note7 explosion, it also said that they were tightening protocols for battery testing and safety.

Additionally a new report on SamMobile suggests Samsung has filed a trademark in Europe for something called ‘Samsung Hello’, which could be the official name for the ‘Bixby’ voice-assistant, which will be powered by the artificial intelligence.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8’s Bixby assistant to support 7-8 languages: Report

This is how the filing describes Samsung Hello: “Software that enable block users or computers and mobile devices to access, aggregate, organize and interact with content, information and images and topics of general interest to such users.” The filing also mentions how ‘Hello’ will give a user personalised infromation around music, weather, entertainment, etc based on their preferences, relying on voice command and voice recognition to do this.

Other reports claim ‘Bixby’ will support seven to eight languages at the time of launch and will help users buy other Samsung products like home appliances, electronics, etc. Samsung’s idea with the voice-assistant is to extend it beyond the Galaxy range of smartphones.

Other reported features of Samsung Galaxy S8 included an edge-to-edge display, and will remove the home button from the front. Reports have also suggested a 6GB RAM version for the Galaxy S8 and that Samsung will add a dedicated button to activate the ‘voice-assistant.’

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd