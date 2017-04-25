Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ worst performers in drop test: SquareTrade

The results of a breakability test for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ showed that Samsung’s current flagship devices are less durable and highly fragile. The results of a breakability test for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ showed that Samsung’s current flagship devices are less durable and highly fragile.

Samsung’s latest flagship devices – the Galaxy S8 and S8+ – are less durable than their predecessors, the S7 and S7 edge. That’s according to SquareTrade, a company that sells gadget-repair plans.

The results of a breakability test for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ showed that Samsung’s current flagship devices are less durable and highly fragile. For the test, SquareTrade used a set of robots to perform standard drops of the device, to make it slide and tumble, and to dunk it in water. Based on its performance in these tests, the Galaxy S8 received a breakability score of 76 out of 100, while the S8+ received a score of 77, putting them both at medium-high risk of breaking.

SquareTrade said that cracks appeared on screen of both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ after just one face-drop. Both smartphones had same problems when dropped on the backs and sides.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S8+ sales to exceed Galaxy S8: Analyst

“We found that 89% of Samsung owners reported having a positive view of the brand despite recent controversies, and 36% plan on buying an S8 in the next six months,” SquareTrade’s global creative director said.

The company’s S8 lineup has an IP68 rating, which means that it can submerged under water for 30 minutes at 1.5m. In SquareTrade tests, the phones were submerged in five feet of water. The tests revealed that both devices did well in water-drop tests. However, the phones experienced “audio muffling and distortion”, but performed normal again after a while.

In a related news, Samsung claims that pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 outpaced pre-orders for the Galaxy S7 by 30 per cent. While Samsung did not give any specific sales numbers, the company said it saw its “best ever” launch for a smartphone.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ went on sale on April 21 in the US, Europe and Canada. While in India, Samsung plans to start selling the devices starting May 5. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are priced at Rs 57,990 and Rs. 64,990 respectively.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 9:50 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd