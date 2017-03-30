Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ FAQ: Everything you need to know!

Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest Android smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest Android smartphones.

The Galaxy S8 is finally here alongside its larger plus-sized sibling. After months of anticipation and rumours, Samsung has unveiled two of its latest flagship smartphones at a press event in New York. And yes, many of the leaks turned out to be true after all. The launch also marks the release of Samsung’s Bixby, a virtual assistant that comes with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Samsung’s Unpacked 2017 was loaded with information, and we guess you may have missed some important details about the Galaxy S8 and S8+. But we’ve got covered. In case you’re keen to upgrade to the Galaxy S8, but can’t quite decide. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s latest Android smartphones.

When can I get the new Galaxy S8 smartphones?

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will go on sale starting April 21. Pre-orders are already live in the US. You can pre-order the devices through all four major carriers.Unfortunately, we aren’t still aware when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India.

How much do the new Galaxy S8 smartphones cost?

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ prices may vary from across retailers. However, it should be noted that Samsung will be selling the devices without any carrier restriction. In the US, the unlocked Galaxy S8 will cost $724.99 (or approx Rs. 47,033) and $824.99 (or approx Rs. 53,521) for the Galaxy S8+.

What colours can I buy?

The new Galaxy S8 series come in five colour options: midnight black, orchid gray, arctic silver, coral blue and maple gold.

What sizes will the Galaxy S8 come in?

Just like its two predecessors, the Galaxy S8 will come in two screen sizes. The smaller Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch while the Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display. Both smartphones have a screen resolution of 2960×1440 pixels but the Galaxy S8 has a higher ppi. Both come with curved-edge Super AMOLED screens, which Samsung likes to call “Infinity Display” due to the increased screen size. The reason for the Galaxy S8’s unusual shape is because of its ultra-wide display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 rather than the standard 16:9.

How powerful is the Galaxy S8+ over the Galaxy S8?

Well, actually no. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will have different processors depending on which country you live in. If you’re based in the US, then you will be getting Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. The powerful processor comes with a couple of new technology such as 25 per cent battery energy efficiency over the Snapdragon 820, Bluetooth 5.0 support and better graphics.

If you’re in the UK, and parts of Asia however, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ come with Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor. Both processors are built using the new 10nm process, so you are not going to find a major difference in performance. Both the devices come with 4GB RAM and run Android 7.0 Nougat with a redesigned TouchWiz skin. Both phones also come with 64GB storage and a microSD card slot with a support for 256GB.

Do the new smartphones have better cameras?

Each year, Samsung makes the camera better. This year, you’ll find a 12-megapixel camera on the back of both models. That’s the same megapixel count as last year, alongside an f/1.7 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Nothing much has changed, unfortunately. On the front, both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ come with an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.

Do these phones have a home button?

The physical home button has been removed, and replaced with a pressure sensitive button underneath the screen. This would be the big jump from the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.

Is it true the fingerprint scanner is now located on the back?

Yes, the fingerprint scanner is now located on the back of the phones, next to the camera module. Basically, it is designed to be used with the index finger rather than the thumb. Plus, the devices also support an Iris scanner for added security.

What about the headphone jack? Is it still there?

Well, yes, Samsung has no plans to ditch the traditional headphone jack anytime soon. The good news is that you can still listen to your favourite tracks through wired headphones. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ come bundled with a pair of wired headphones from Harman’s AKG brand, which is known for churning high-end audio products. The wired Harmon AKG headphones cost $99 (or approx Rs. 6428).

Has the battery improved?

One major difference between the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 is the battery size. The Galaxy S8 has a 3,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8+ gets a 3,500mAh battery. We think Samsung did not want to push larger batteries after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Still water resistant?

Yes, both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are water resistant in nature. They are IP68 certified, meaning the devices can be submerged in up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

What is Bixby? I’m confused.

The most incremental change you will find on the Galaxy S8 is the arrival of Bixby, the built-in AI assistant. Samsung sees Bixby so important that it’s got a dedicated button on the left-hand side of the phone below the volume buttons. Unlike Siri or Google Assistant, Samsung claims Bixby is more “intelligent” and designed for “completeness” allowing users to use your voice for everything you would otherwise do by tapping the screen. Additionally, it’s got image recognition feature that works with the camera. Essentially, it identify an object and provide additional info or suggest where you could purchase it. Well, this feature resembles the Firefly feature that was first debuted on the Amazon Fire Phone.

