Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ launch on March 29: Here’s what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will make its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on March 29. Ahead of the launch, we’ve come to know quite a lot of things, thanks to constant leaks. Samsung has already confirmed it will unveil its new voice-assistant powered by artificial intelligence – codenamed Bixby – with its flagship smartphone. Samsung is also gearing to launch a larger display variant of Galaxy S8 called the Galaxy S8+. Both the smartphones will have dual curved edge displays, and no bezels on the sides.

Samsung Galaxy S8 series is supposed to go through a radical design change compared to its predecessors. The series will not have a home button, and the smartphones will come with a dedicated button to launch Bixby. In terms of performance, both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to pack the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. Others rumours surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S8 series suggest the devices will adopt facial-recognition for mobile payment and feature cameras that will shoot videos at 1000fps.

Let us take a look at everything we know about Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones so far:

Bixby

Bixby is Samsung’s new artificial intelligence voice-assistant. It will take on digital assistants such as Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana. Samsung has already said Bixby will focus on letting people control mobile apps with spoken directives.

“Bixby will be our first step on a journey to completely open up new ways of interacting with your phone,” Samsung Electronics head of research and development Injong Rhee said in a release.

According to a report in Korean media’s ETNews, Bixby will support seven to eight languages at the time of launch. The list of languages includes Korean, English and Chinese. A separate report in Sammobile says Bixby will have the capability to make visual searches using Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tool through the smartphone’s camera.

Colour options

Tipster Evan Blass has put out a tweet with press renders of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The images confirm the absence of a home button and reveal various colour options that the two smartphones will come in. “Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (top to bottom) in black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver (left to right),” Blass wrote on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (top to bottom) in black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver (left to right) pic.twitter.com/ISo7W10sYV — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017

There doesn’t seem to be a Pink Gold colour variant for the upcoming flagship smartphones, something that might disappoint some users. Samsung introduced its Pink Gold colour option for its Galaxy S7 edge smartphone last year.

Display

Samsung will introduce two variants of the Galaxy S8 based on the display size. Samsung Galaxy S8 is said to feature a 5.8-inch display, while the Galaxy S8 Plus will come with a bigger 6.2-inch screen size. Both the smartphones will have a dual curved edge Super AMOLED display, as seen on Galaxy S7 edge, with no bezels on the sides.

With its Galaxy S8 series, Samsung is pushing the base size to a 5.8-inch variant, which means users who were hoping for a more manageable phone like one with a 5.1-inch screen, are in for a disappointment. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are said to be company’s most impressive smartphones till date, having an extra tall ‘Infinity Display’.

Battery and processor

Samsung Galaxy S8 series is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which uses the company’s own 10nm FinFET technology, that offers higher performance coupled with “40% lower power consumption,” according to Qualcomm. Samsung will also have a version of the phone with its own Exynos processor for select markets.

According to a report in The Forbes, Samsung is hoarding the supply of the SoC, till the Galaxy S8 comes out.

Sure, the display size for Samsung’s new smartphones will get better, but the company might not increase the battery size significantly. According to reports in Korean Media by The Investor, the Galaxy S8 will come with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8+ will sport a 3,500 mAh battery.

Pricing and Camera

Evan Blass, in a separate tweet, revealed the price of Samsung’s upcoming smartphones as well as other devices the company is planning to launch at the March 29 event. According to Blass, Samsung Galaxy S8 will cost €799 (Rs 64,000 approx), and Galaxy S8+ will be priced at €899 (Rs 72,000 approx). Samsung DeX, Gear VR and Gear 360 will be available at €150 (Rs 12,000 approx), €129 (Rs 10,000 approx) and €229 (Rs 18,000 approx) respectively.

S8 – 799€

S8+ – 899€

DeX – 150€

GearVR – 129€

Gear360 – 229€ http://t.co/vVm6DRMkX5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 19, 2017

As for the camera specifications, Samsung is said to stick with the same DualPixel technology that we saw on the Galaxy S7 series. Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature an 8MP front camera with auto focus, while the rear camera will be 12MP, but with an improved sensor. Alongside the front camera will be a 3.7-megapixel RGB camera sensor for iris recognition.

Both the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge featured a 5-megapixel front camera. Alongside the front camera will be a 3.7-megapixel RGB camera sensor for iris recognition. A Korean tech news site Naver claims the Galaxy S8 will be able to record 1000 fps videos, which means it could put the iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel to shame.

