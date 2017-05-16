Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+: More than 5 million units sold in less than a month

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED 2K display respectively. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED 2K display respectively.

Samsung has sold more than 5 million units of flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones in less than a month of its global release. According to ‘The Investor’ report a Samsung official revealed the combined sales figure of the two Galaxy smartphones on Tuesday.

“Although we cannot provide detailed figures, the sales are going smoothly around the globe. The combined sales already are beyond 5 million units,” noted the report, quoting an unnamed Samsung official.

While there are no exact numbers as of now, but we do expect Samsung to share it officially some time later. To remind you, previously analyst had predicted Samsung Galaxy S8+ to be more popular than its smaller screen-sized sibling the Galaxy S8. In a note to clients, Yuanta Securities analyst Lee Jae-yoon had expected Samsung to sell 27.19 million units of the Galaxy S8+, while he believed that the total expected sales for both smartphones will be 50.4 million units this year.

Samsung launched the new Galaxy S8 series of phones in March in New York, followed by its global release to various countries on April 21. Pre-orders in home market South Korea exceeded 1 million previously. In India, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ was launched at the time of global release, but the sales only started earlier this month from May 5.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ feature 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED 2K display respectively. Both versions here in the country are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. However, the global variant in some regions ships with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC.

