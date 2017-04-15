Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ India launch soon: Here’s all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are already up for pre-registrations in the India and we can expect the launch early next week. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are already up for pre-registrations in the India and we can expect the launch early next week.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be unveiled in India soon. The company put out a tweet from their official India handle saying, “India, get ready to #UnboxYourPhone! Samsung #GalaxyS8 #GalaxyS8Plus, #IndiaLaunch. Stay tuned for details.” It did not give out details on pricing or launch date for the two devices. However, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are already up for pre-registrations in the country and we can expect the launch early next week.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are new flagship smartphones from the company. The South Korean giant reported “strong double digit growth” for US pre-orders for its Galaxy S8 and S8+ over the Galaxy S7 lineup. However, Samsung didn’t share exactly how many units of the Galaxy S8 units it has sold.

Galaxy S8 is a crucial launch for the company given its Note 7 never went on sale in India. Samsung Galaxy S8 series smartphones will pack Exynos 8995 octa-core processor in India, instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is limited to the US and other select markets.

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ feature infinity display, which has no bezels at the sides. The Galaxy S8 sports a QHD+ 5.8-inch display, while the S8+ has a bigger 6.2-inch screen. Both phones have a dual-curved display like we saw on the Galaxy S7 edge. the Galaxy S8+ costs approximately $100 (or Rs. 6,700) more than the Galaxy S8+. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable.

Samsung has already said the English-version of its new voice-assistant ‘Bixby’ will be missing from the devices sold in the US. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Bixby could be delayed due to performance issues discovered in the past few weeks.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have a dedicated button to launch Bixby. They run Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphones have the same 12MP with dual pixel technology that we saw on the Galaxy S7. The front camera is now 8MP with auto-focus. Galaxy S8 has 3000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8+ is backed by a bigger 3,400 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at $724.99 on BestBuy (Rs 47,000 approx) and the Galaxy S8+ costs $824.99 (Rs 53,000 approx). We’ll have to wait and watch how Samsung decides to price its flagship smartphones in India.

