Samsung Galaxy S8 Active listed on Wireless Power Consortium site

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has been listed on Wireless Power Consortium, which is the group behind the Qi wireless charging standard. The website posted a picture of the Galaxy S8 Active as well, which will come with model number SM-G892A. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is seen to be sporting a more rugged design, and lacks dual curved edge display.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will have wireless charging technology given it is listed on Wireless Power Consortium. Along with camera sensor on the front, there’s an iris scanner as well. Power button is on the right, while volume rockers keys and a dedicated Bixby button are present on the left side of the smartphone.

The site hasn’t revealed specifications of the Galaxy S8 Active, but Samsung’s rugged devices typically come with bigger batteries and tough shells. For instance, last year’s Galaxy S7 Active came with a shatter-resistant screen along with IP68 water resistance. It had a large 4,000mAh battery, over the Galaxy S7’s 3,000mAh battery pack. Samsung Galaxy S7 Active was exclusive to AT&T in the US, and wasn’t released in any other market. According to a SamMobile report, Galaxy S8 Active will be exclusive to AT&T as well, when it releases later this year.

Other specifications Samsung Galaxy S8 Active are likely to remain the same as Galaxy S8 smartphones. We can expect a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 12MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is codenamed Cruiser internally, reported SamMobile.

