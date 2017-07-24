Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaked in images, won’t have Active key: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaked in new images. (Image source: Reddit, via Imgur) Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaked in new images. (Image source: Reddit, via Imgur)

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has leaked in new images, which were shared on a thread on Reddit. The Galaxy S8 Active will be a more rugged, durable version of the Galaxy S8 smartphone, which lets face it is something lot of users might find an attractive option. Galaxy S8, S8+ are beautiful phones, but the dual curved display means these are prone to screen disasters in the hands of most users. The lack of tempered glass options also adds to the serious screen damage risk.

Now according to 9to5Google.com, the Galaxy S8 Active won’t have the dual curved edge display seen in the S8 series, and the leak is based on a prototype from a Samsung employee based in San Francisco. The Reddit post adds the Galaxy S8 Active will have a flat display, no curved edges, and a larger 4000 mAh battery. Also the phone will be exclusive to the AT&T network. However, the display size will remain at 5.8-inches, and it looks like Samsung will remove Active key in favour of the Bixby button.

Given this is the rugged and active model, Galaxy S8 Active will be thicker than the S8 normal devices. The latest leaked image comes after the smartphone was listed on Wireless Power Consortium. A picture of the phone was also posted by the website, and the model number was GM-G892A. The earlier picture had also hinted at the lack of a dual curved display.

Other expected specifications, features for the Galaxy S8 Active include a shatter-resistant display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and a bigger 4000 mAh battery compared to the 3000 mAh on the regular Galaxy S8 phone. It will come with the Snapdragon 835 processor in the US as well as 4GB RAM, and the same 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera seen on the Galaxy S8 phones.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will likely remain limited to the US market. Samsung itself has not confirmed anything on this device. Samsung is also getting ready for the launch of the Galaxy Note 8. The company has confirmed this phone will launch on August 23 in a special event in New York, and based on the invite, the Note 8 will likely sport a similar dual-curved edge display with no bezels on the side. Galaxy Note 8 could be the most expensive Note smartphone from the company till date, according to some leaks.

