Samsung Galaxy S8 Active in the works, likely headed to AT&T

Last year’s Galaxy S7 Active came with a shatter-resistant screen along with IP68 water resistance. Last year’s Galaxy S7 Active came with a shatter-resistant screen along with IP68 water resistance.

Samsung is planning to release an Active variant of its Galaxy S range, according to a new report. SamMobile claims that there will be a Samsung Galaxy A8 Active – and it will carry the model number M-G892A. Evidently, it is codenamed Cruiser.

While Samsung might be calling the smartphone Cruiser internally, it is largely unknown how the upcoming device will be different from the Galaxy S8. The South Korean giant has in recent years offered a rugged version of its flagship phones. Generally, those rugged devices come with bigger batteries and tough shells. For instance, last year’s Galaxy S7 Active came with a shatter-resistant screen along with IP68 water resistance. It had a large 4,000mAh battery, over the Galaxy S7’s 3,000mAh battery pack.

Also read: Five reasons why Samsung Galaxy S8 is not a great upgrade for S7 users

The Galaxy S7 Active was exclusive to AT&T in the US and never made available in India or any other market for that matter. Sam Mobile sources believe that the Galaxy S8 Active will likely to be exclusive to AT&T when it released later this year.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and the devices are set to go on sale in the US on April 21. Both the smartphones boast wrap-around screens and a new voice assistant, but no home button. Two models of the Galaxy S8 have been launched, with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved screens. Both smartphones are expected to be launched in India on Wednesday, April 19. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are already up for pre-registrations in India. The availability and pricing of the phones will be revealed at the launch event.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd