Samsung Galaxy S8+ 128GB variant price slashed in India, now selling at Rs 65900

Samsung has slashed the price of Galaxy S8+ 128GB variant in India by Rs 5,000, according to a Mumbai-based retailer. The smartphone got a price-cut of Rs 4,000 last month as well. While the Galaxy S8+ was originally launched at Rs 74,900, its price went down to Rs 70,900 after first price-cut in July. Now Mahesh Telecom points out that Samsung S8+ (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM) is selling for Rs 65,900. “#NewPrice #SamsungS8Plus128GB with 6GB RAM now available for ₹ 65900/- only.” he said in a tweet.

Samsung’s online e-store and Flipkart listing also show the new price Rs 65,900 for the Galaxy S8+ 128GB option. To recall, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Galaxy S8+ was launched in India in June.

As for specifications, the Galaxy S8+ features a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. The aspect ratio is 18:5:9. It gets a 12-megapixel rear camera with Dual Pixel technology for improved low-light shots. The front camera is 8-megapixel with smart autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ is powered by company’s own Exynos 8995 in India. In the US, the high-end flagship smartphone packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There’s another storage options that features 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. It can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery. It also offers a choice of wired or wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ ships with an IP68 rating, which means it is water resistant to a maximum depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes. There’s an iris scanner and facial recognition technology for enhanced security. Samsung Galaxy S8+ costs Rs 64,900 for the 4GB RAM variant. The high-end smartphone is available in Orchid Gray, Coral Blue, Midnight Black and Maple Gold colour variants.

