Samsung Galaxy S7 to get Android Nougat update on January 17: Report

Samsung had earlier said Galaxy S7 and S7 edge will skip Android 7.0 and will be directly upgraded to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Samsung had earlier said Galaxy S7 and S7 edge will skip Android 7.0 and will be directly upgraded to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy S7 (European model) is expected to get Android 7.1.1 Nougat next week. According to a leaked screenshot by The Android Soul, the upgrade will begin rolling out January 17 and it will bear model number SM-G935F.

Samsung had earlier said Galaxy S7 and S7 edge will skip Android 7.0 and will be directly upgraded to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The update for Galaxy S7 Edge is likely to follow soon after. Samsung had earlier released its ‘Galaxy Beta Program’ allowing Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge users to test Android 7.1 Nougat on their devices.

Android Nougat 7.1.1 was put out in the developer preview in November. It is now out of beta. Google has officially released the Android 7.1.1 update for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 9, Pixel tablet, Nexus player and General Mobile 4G (Android One) devices.

Android 7.1.1 brings with it features such as app shortcuts, reset button, smart storage, new camera app, new emojis, support tab and moves menu. The new emoji collection in Android 7.1.1 is available in both genders.

Android 7.1.1 is bringing App shortcuts to select Nexus devices, including the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6. Smart Storage, on the other hand, automatically removes old backed-up photos/videos from the phone to clear up space.

The new camera app brings automatic Exposure, Viewfinder grid modes, Smart Burst and AE/FE locking. There’s an image keyboard as well that lets users choose and send stickers, emojis and even GIFs and images from your messaging app of choice.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd