Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge reportedly getting Android 8.0 Oreo update in India

Samsung has begun rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge in India. According to a report in SamMobile, the update is available in the UAE as well. The over-the-air (OTA) upgrade also includes April security patch. Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge users will receive firmware version G930FXXU2EREM and G935FXXU2EREM respectively. The update have a file size of 1.4GB. So far, Android Oreo for the handsets has been rolled out in South Korea, as well as Sweden, Finland and Norway.

SamMobile previously reported that claims that a wider roll out of Android 8.0 Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge in other markets globally has been scheduled for mid-May. In April, the two phones were certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance running the latest Android version. All major US carrier variants for Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as well as unlocked models for other countries have been certified for Android Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge are more than two-year old flagship devices and were made official in 2016. Samsung Galaxy S7 was launched in India at Rs 48,900, while the Galaxy S7 edge cost Rs 56,900. However, the S7 edge (64GB) is currently selling at Rs 35,900 thanks to a price-cut in February. The 128GB storage model can be bought at Rs 37,900. Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB) is available for as low as Rs 29,990 from Flipkart. Though the devices do not come with an Infinity display like the Galaxy S8, S9 series, the camera on Galaxy S7 is one of the best among Android smartphones in the price-range.

