Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge to start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update soon

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge are expected to get Android 8.0 Oreo update soon, though an exact timeline is unclear at this point. According to a report in SamMobile, both the devices have been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance running the latest Android version. It adds that all major US carrier variants for Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as well as unlocked models for other countries have been certified for Android Oreo. The update is expected to roll out in a phased manner with some Galaxy S7 users getting it before others.

“When North American carriers submit a new version of Android for a particular device for certification, you know a major upgrade is on the cards, so the wait for Oreo for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge owners should soon be coming to an end,” the report reads. Samsung is reportedly already working onm Android 8.0 Oreo update for Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge. The South Korean giant recently rolled out Oreo for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Samsung’s Turkey website had previously revealed that Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge will start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update from April 13, which did not happen. We will have to wait and watch when the company decides to make available Android Oreo for the two device. Specific timeline for India is unclear at this point.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge are more than two-year old flagship devices. The higher-end variant price was slashed in February. The 64GB variant of Galaxy S7 edge price in India is Rs 35,900 while 128GB model sells at Rs 37,900. Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB) can be bought for as low as Rs 29,990 from Flipkart. The camera on Galaxy S7 is still one of the best among Android smartphones. The Galaxy S7 has a smaller 5.1-inch screen, while Galaxy S7 edge features a 5.5-inch display.

