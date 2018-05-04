Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge Android 8.0 Oreo firmware files now available for download

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge Android 8.0 Oreo firmware files are now available for download. Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge Android 8.0 Oreo firmware files are now available for download.

Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge Android 8.0 Oreo firmware files are now available for download in the UK, with other markets to follow soon. To recall, Android 8.0 Oreo update was rolled out over-the-air for users in the UK last week. The update is expected to roll out in a phased manner with some Galaxy S7 users getting it before others. A specific timeline for India is unclear at this point. So far, the firmware version G930FXXU2ERD5 for the Galaxy S7 has been released for both the unlocked and Vodafone-branded variants. It includes the April 2018 security patch as well. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Android Oreo firmware update version G935FXXU2ERD5 was made available for download prior to the Galaxy S7 file. It also comes with the latest April 2018 security patch.

According to a report on SamMobile, a wider roll out of Android 8.0 Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge in other markets globally has been scheduled for mid-May. Last month, the two phones were certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance running the latest Android version. All major US carrier variants for Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as well as unlocked models for other countries have been certified for Android Oreo.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge review: Android Perfection

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge are more than two-year old flagship devices and were made official in 2016. Samsung Galaxy S7 was launched in India at Rs 48,900, while the Galaxy S7 edge cost Rs 56,900. However, the S7 edge (64GB) is currently selling at Rs 35,900 thanks to a price-cut in February. The 128GB storage model can be bought at Rs 37,900. Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB) is available for as low as Rs 29,990 from Flipkart. Though the devices do not come with an Infinity display like the Galaxy S8, S9 series, the camera on Galaxy S7 is one of the best among Android smartphones in the price-range.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd