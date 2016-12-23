Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge now in India with new Pink Gold colour

With the Pink Gold colored variant, the Galaxy S7 Edge can now be purchased in a total of five colours. With the Pink Gold colored variant, the Galaxy S7 Edge can now be purchased in a total of five colours.

Samsung has added a new colour option for the Galaxy S7 Edge in India. The handset will now be available in the Pink Gold colour variant and is priced at Rs 50, 900.

Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the Blue Coral variant of the Galaxy S7 Edge in India. With the Pink Gold colored variant, the Galaxy S7 Edge can now be purchased in a total of five colours. The other four are Black Onyx, Gold Platinum, Silver Titanium and Blue Coral.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch dual curved edge Quad HD AMOLED display. It is powered by an Exynos 8890 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded through a microSD (up to 128GB).

On the camera front, the Galaxy S7 Edge gets a 12-megapixel shooter with dual-pixel auto-focus, PDAF and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Also, there is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The phone is backed by a 3,600mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Samsung’s own TouchWiz UI atop. The smartphone also comes with connectivity options like Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, 4G, NFC, GPS and Wi-Fi.

Samsung also offers the Galaxy S7 Edge in the black finish; however, the company is yet to launch the high glossy colour variant in India. The black finish is very much like the iPhone 7’s Jet Black colour option.

Samsung has had a mixed year so far. On one hand the South Korean company hit the jackpot with the success of the Galaxy S7 Edge, while on the other hand Samsung had to permanently discontinue the Note 7, following the phone’s battery catching fire.

