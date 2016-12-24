Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge ‘Black Pearl’ version will reach India next month: Report

Samsung has also introduced a Blue Coral version and a Pink Gold version of the device recently Samsung has also introduced a Blue Coral version and a Pink Gold version of the device recently

Following the launch of a new Pink Gold version of the Galaxy S7 Edge recent, Samsung is now ready to release a new Black Pearl variant of its 2016 flagship smartphone in India, according to MySmartPrice. The colour was unveiled in South Korea earlier this month, finally bringing a glossy back version as opposed to the current Black Onyx model. The new colour is expected to reach the Indian market early next month.

Black Pearl is the seventh colour variant of Galaxy S7 Edge that has been launched by Samsung, and will be exclusively available with the 128GB version of the phone. Apple had introduced a Jet Black (glossy) variant with the introduction of the new iPhone 7, but the colour has been known to get scratched and scuffed up easily. It is still unknown how Black Pearl S7 Edge will perform in such conditions.

“Black Pearl was designed to be modern and striking. The sleek black finish blankets the entire device – edges and all – and adds depth to its glass design. The result is a stylish all-black aesthetic that captures the essence of the color in its purest form,” Samsung has said in an online post.

The company had also introduced a Blue Coral version of the phone earlier this year. In addition to the colour variants mentioned above, the Galaxy S7 Edge is also available in White Pearl, Gold Platinum, and Silver Titanium.

The South Korean giant in order to keep selling its earlier flagship from 2016 has introduced new variants of the device in the previous few months, following the failure of the Galaxy Note 7 and until the launch of its next flagship in 2017 – the Galaxy S8.

Here is a quick recap about the hardware of the Galaxy S7 Edge. The phone features a 5.5-inch dual curved edge Quad HD AMOLED display, and is powered by an Exynos 8890 SoC. It runs on 4GB RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage (expandable to 128GB). The S7 Edge comes with a 12MP primary camera with dual-pixel auto-focus, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and PDAF. It is backed by a 3,600 mAh battery and is running on Android Marshmallow, and will be getting the Android Nougat update soon.

