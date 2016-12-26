Samsung Galaxy S7 edge black pearl variant listed, shipping starts Dec 30 for India

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge in a black pearl variant is now available in India at a price of Rs 56,900. Samsung Galaxy S7 edge in a black pearl variant is now available in India at a price of Rs 56,900.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge in a black pearl colour variant is now listed on the company’s e-store in India, and this one comes with 128GB storage space. Samsung says the phone will start shipping from December 30 in India, and it is priced at Rs 56,900 on the official e-store in India. Samsung is also offering the new Gear VR at a price of Rs 1,990 along with one-year screen replacement at Rs 990 on purchase of the new black pearl variant.

According to Samsung’s terms and conditions for the offer, the free Gear VR headset is available at select Samsung offline stores and on purchases made from e-store. The customer needs to activate the phone by January 7, 2017 in order to be eligible to get the offer.

Customers need to make sure that the mobile number used to purchase and activate the product during the offer period is the same used to sign-in on the My Galaxy app. The one time screen replacement is available for 12 months from the date of activation. Samsung is also offering no extra-cost EMI for users who wish to exercise that option.

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge black pearl variant has mostly the same specifications as the original phone, what’s changing here is the storage space and the colour. Samsung just introduced the pink gold colour variant for those who fancy the option. This one is priced at Rs 50,900 and comes with 32GB storage, expandable via microSD.

In India, the Galaxy S7 edge features a 5.5-inch dual-curved edge sAMOLED display. The resolution is Quad HD at 2560×1440 pixels. India gets the Samsung Exynos processor version; the S7 edge runs the octa-core 8890 processor coupled with 4GB RAM.

It has a dual pixel 12MP rear camera, and there’s a 5MP front camera coupled with a 3600 mAh battery. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with TouchWiz UI. So far Samsung has not confirmed when the final Android Nougat build will start rolling out for this phone.

