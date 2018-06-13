Samsung Galaxy S10 could be faster than 2018 iPhone, thanks to new chip

Samsung Galaxy S10 processor could be fastest when it launches, ahead of the competition. Samsung Galaxy S10 processor could be fastest when it launches, ahead of the competition.

Samsung Galaxy S10 could feature a processor that might make it faster, perhaps faster than the 2018 Apple iPhone X series, according to a new report. The Apple iPhone X series for 2018 will launch in September 2018 and will be powered by the A12 chip. Apple iPhone X (2017), iPhone 8 series are powered by the A11 Bionic chip, which tops most benchmark scores. With the A12, Apple will most likely focus on improved performance and speed. However, reports claim the S10’s custom Exynos chipset could outdo the A12 and others on the market.

This comes from a report on SamMobile, which claims the Galaxy S10’s processor could be much faster. The report comes from Twitter-based tipster Ice Universe, who claims Samsung’s custom Mongoose M4 performance core will go far beyond the current Cortex 76, which is ARM’s latest CPU.

Samsung’s Mongoose M4 could also have a clock speed of more than 3.30 Ghz, which is the maximum for the Cortex-A76 chipsets as well. The Galaxy S10 will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9820 chipset, which will use the custom Mongoose M4 design. The assumption is that this processor could clock at all time high-speeds on GeekBench as well, crossing 13000, though this is mostly speculation for now.

Samsung usually launches two variants of its flagship phones: The Galaxy S series has one variant powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon series, which will be the Snapdragon 855 series based on the 7nm design, according to the reports. Then there will be the Exynos chipset variant, which launches in markets like India.

The SamMobile report claims the Exynos 9820 when it is launched will also rely on the 7nm processor, however, others have claimed that the process might not be perfected till 2019 itself. For Samsung, the Galaxy Note 9 will launch first, and this is slated to take place in August. The Galaxy Note 9 will also feature a revamped camera.

Previous reports from the Korean media have claimed the Samsung Galaxy S10 has been codenamed ‘Beyond’, and will feature a 3D sensing camera module on the front to ensure Face ID like technology. Samsung could also be working on an in-display fingerprint sensor for the new flagship phone.

