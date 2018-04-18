Samsung Galaxy S10 design finalised, will have in-display fingerprint scanner: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks claims the design of the phones has been finalised. (Photo of Samsung Galaxy S9+ for representational purposes) Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks claims the design of the phones has been finalised. (Photo of Samsung Galaxy S9+ for representational purposes)

Samsung might have just launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, but leaks around the future Galaxy S10 have already begun. The leaks come even as Samsung is yet to launch the Galaxy Note 9, which will be its second flagship for 2018. The report on the future Galaxy S10 comes from Korean media, which claim the S10 will have some design changes compared to its previous variants, though the Infinity Display will remain.

According to report in The Bell from Korea, Samsung has cleared the Galaxy S10 design and the new phones will be only slightly larger compared to the current Galaxy S9. The report also claims the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 panel production was set in November 2017 itself. Also the Infinity display is here to stay.

The report claims that Samsung might not introduce any drastic innovations to the Galaxy S10 like the foldable phone. Samsung has itself talked about this foldable OLED display phone, which is rumoured to be the Galaxy X. The smartphone’s launch has been delayed, though it was reported by the Korean media that this Galaxy X will have a 7.3-inch foldable OLED screen. It can turn into a full-fledged tablet as well, according to earlier reports.

But for the Galaxy S line, the company does not plan to go down the foldable phone path. The report in The Bell also adds that the Galaxy S10 will have a 3D sensing camera module, though whether this will be on the front is still unclear. It will also likely sport an in-display fingerprint recognition scanner. Reports have also claimed the Galaxy Note 9, which launches in August/September 2018 time period will sport such a feature as well.

It will be interesting to see how these 3D camera modules are used on the Galaxy S10, when it eventually launches in 2019. We have also seen reports on the Galaxy Note 9 could sport a notch on the front based on some patents from the China office. Two patents were spotted online from Samsung, which show two different smartphone designs. One will have a clean edge-to-edge display without a notch, the other has a notch on the front, though it is not packed with hardware like the Apple iPhone X.

Other leaks around the Galaxy Note 9 claim a bigger 3800 or 4000 mAh battery on board, a 6.3-inch display and powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor or the Exynos 9810 processor, depending on the market.

