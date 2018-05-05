Samsung Galaxy S10 codenamed ‘Beyond’, to sport in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 is also said to have a 3D sensing camera module to enable Apple iPhone X-like FaceID technology and an in-display fingerprint recognition scanner. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S9 for representation) Samsung Galaxy S10 is also said to have a 3D sensing camera module to enable Apple iPhone X-like FaceID technology and an in-display fingerprint recognition scanner. (Image of Samsung Galaxy S9 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy S10 has been codenamed ‘Beyond’, according to a report in The Bell. A separate report on the site claims that the successor to the Galaxy S9 series could launch as early as January, 2019. To recall, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ were made official at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year in February. Going by the report, Samsung’s 10th anniversary flagship could launch a month early that its predecessor. It adds that Galaxy S8 series and Galaxy S9 series were given ‘Dream’ and ‘STAR’ codename respectively by the company.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is also said to have a 3D sensing camera module to enable Apple iPhone X-like FaceID technology and an in-display fingerprint recognition scanner. According to the report, Samsung is working with companies such as Qualcomm, Synaptics, and Taiwan’s Ezestek to develop Fingerprint on Display (FOD) sensors. The South Korean giant will likely go with multiple vendors to ensure a seamless supply of sensors and modules required for FOD.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is rumoured to retain the Infinity display, though the phone will have some design changes. A separate report on The Bell claims that Samsung has cleared the Galaxy S10 design and the new phones will be only slightly larger compared to the current Galaxy S9. The report adds that Samsung might not introduce any drastic innovations to the Galaxy S10 like its foldable phone, which is rumoured to be called the Galaxy X.

Samsung Galaxy X launch has been delayed, though it was reported by the Korean media that the phone will have a 7.3-inch foldable OLED screen. It can turn into a full-fledged tablet as well, according to earlier reports. Samsung is expected to make anywhere between 500,000 and 2 million units of the Galaxy X, as the device will be a part of the test programme. Samsung has already confirmed that the company is making progress on the foldable smartphone, but it needs “complete confidence that we’re delivering the best user experience when we’re launching a new category”.

