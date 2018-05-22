Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury, a stripped down version of Galaxy S8, has been launched in China. Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury, a stripped down version of Galaxy S8, has been launched in China.

Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury, a stripped down version of Galaxy S8, has been launched in China. Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury was spotted on official Samsung’s website in China by SamMobile. The Galaxy S Light Luxury has a design similar to that of the S8 including an Infinity display, physical Bixby button, fingerprint sensor besides the rear camera lens, and more. Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury is priced at 3999 Yuan, which is around 42,701 on conversion. The device is listed on China’s JD.com for purchase and it can be pre-ordered until June 1. It is unclear whether the phone will be available in other markets across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury features a 5.8-inch Infinity display, with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The screen has a FHD+ resolution (1080×2220 pixels). The Galaxy S Light Luxury is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor, compared to the Snapdragon 835 processor on Galaxy S8. The phone offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It runs Android Oreo. The Galaxy S Light Luxury ships with features such as Samsung Pay and Bixby, which is the company’s digital assistant. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury edition gets a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. This device has IP68 rating for water and dust resistance as well as iris scanner and facial recognition for authentication. Th device has been launched in Midnight Black and Burgundy Red colour variants. Sensors on the Galaxy S Light Luxury include Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Iris Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Barometer, and Proximity sensor. The connectivity options are 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm jack. Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury measures 148.9×68.1x8mm and weighs 150 grams.

