Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime to launch in India on January 17, will be Amazon exclusive

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will be unveiled in India on January 17. The South Korean giant has already sent out media invites for the launch event in Gurugram. Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is being touted by the company as a smartphone that will “transform your shopping experience”.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime has already been listed on Amazon India, though sale date has not been confirmed. Those interested in the device can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when the Galaxy On7 Prime goes on sale. According to a report in IANS, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will be a mid-budget device, priced at around at Rs 15,000.

As per Amazon listing, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will sport an 8mm slim metal unibody design. The phone will come with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood is a 1.6Ghz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor and it supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will come in two configurations based on storage – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage or 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It comes with a 13MP rear and front cameras with f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone also comes with Samsung Pay mini feature, which lets the user make instant payments using UPI and mobile wallets. There’s no update on the battery that powers the device or the software.

Meanwhile, Samsung has launched its Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone in India at Rs 32,990. The highlight of Samsung Galaxy A8+ 2018 is the Infinity display, which has a 18.5:9 aspect ratio and dual front cameras for better selfies. The Amazon exclsuive smartphone will go on sale starting January 20.

