Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime listed online, will be Amazon exclusive

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime has been listed on Amazon India, ahead of its launch in India. Although the mid-end phone can be found listed on the e-commerce platform, Samsung is yet to officially launch the device in the country. However, a report by IANS claims a new “Galaxy On” device will be launched in the third week of January at a price of Rs 15,000.

According to the Amazon listing, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime features a full metal bodied design and a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display. Under the hood is a 1.6Ghz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with either 3GB RAM (32GB storage) or 4GB RAM (64GB storage). A microSD card slot is available for expandable memory (up to 256GB). It comes with a 13MP rear and front cameras with f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone also comes with Samsung Pay mini feature, which lets you make instant payments using UPI and mobile wallets. There’s no update on the battery that powers the device or the software that runs the phone.

The e-commerce company, meanwhile, has created a dedicated page for the Galaxy On7 Prime where the phone is listed with a “notify me” option. Those interested in the device can click on a “notify me” option to get updates on the Galaxy On7 Prime.

Other than the Galaxy On7 Prime, the South Korean major plans to launch the Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) in India. The latter smartphone will launch on January 10, and is said to cost upwards of Rs 35,000 in the market. Samsung has partnered with Amazon India to sell the device exclusively online.

