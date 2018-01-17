Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime launch in India today: Expected price, specs, and more

Samsung will launch the Galaxy On7 Prime in India later today and this will be Amazon exclusive. The price will likely be under Rs 15,000. Samsung will launch the Galaxy On7 Prime in India later today and this will be Amazon exclusive. The price will likely be under Rs 15,000.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy On7 Prime in India later today, the company’s latest budget smartphone. The phone will be launch at an event in Gurugram at 12:00PM India Standard Time (IST). Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will be sold as an Amazon exclusive in India. The Galaxy On7 Prime launch comes after Samsung launched the Galaxy A8+ in India for Rs 32,990. The Galaxy A8+ goes on sale in India on January 20.

Thanks to the phone’s listing on Amazon India, we already know a lot of the Galaxy On7 Prime, there might not be anything left to expect other than confirmation and availability details. First, the Galaxy On7 Prime features a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, and packs a 64-bit octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870 processor.

Samsung will offer two variants of the Galaxy On7 Prime; one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. A microSD card slot will be available for memory expansion (up to 256GB). The Galaxy On7 Prime will also come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, with Samsung’s proprietary UI on top.

On the back there will be a 13 MP primary camera and a 13 MP selfie snapper. The device will be backed by a 3300mAh battery and a physical home button that also serves as a fingerprint scanner. The Galaxy On7 Prime will come preloaded with Samsung Pay Mini that will allow users make payments using UPI and mobile wallets.

The price tag could be in the vicinity of Rs 12,999. Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime will be pitted against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Honor 7X. Obviously, we will know more once the Galaxy On7 Prime gets launch in India later today.

