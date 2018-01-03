Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 16GB storage on sale on Flipkart: Here are the details

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 16GB storage is now on sale on Flipkart. The Samsung mobile is listed at Rs 9,999 for the Flipkart 2018 Mobile sale. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 16GB storage is now on sale on Flipkart. The Samsung mobile is listed at Rs 9,999 for the Flipkart 2018 Mobile sale.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 16GB storage is now on sale on Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 as it was reported earlier, though for Flipkart’s 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale, the Galaxy On Nxt will be available at Rs 9,999. This is a limited period pricing for the Samsung mobile. In terms of specifications and design, the Galaxy On Nxt is the same as the original smartphone.

The earlier version of the Galaxy On Nxt had 32GB storage, which is currently retailing at Rs 15,900 on Flipkart. There’s also a 64GB variant of the phone listed for Rs 11,900 on Flipkart as part of the sale, with the same specifications. With this new variant, Samsung offering the Galaxy On Nxt for the most affordable pricing yet in the series, though the overall in-built storage has been reduced. The 64GB variant at Rs 11,900 seems like the best pick to consider during the Flipkart sale. However, the actual price for this version is Rs 17,900.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt specifications include: a 5.5-inch display Full HD display, 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection and 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. All three variants come with 3GB RAM on board and Samsung has included a microSD slot as well with up to 256GB expandable memory supported.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt includes a 13MP one on the rear, while the front has an 8MP sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 3300mAh battery, coupled with Samsung’s S Secure system. Samsung has also included a fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy On Nxt series and all three phones are dual-SIM. However, users should note the Galaxy On Nxt series is still on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is a two year old version of the OS.

Samsung also plans to launch another Galaxy On smartphone on Amazon India with a focus on design and performance. Reports claim this could be a re-branded Galaxy J7 Pro, though the company is yet to make a formal announcement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd