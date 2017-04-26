Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 64GB storage launched in India at Rs 16,900; exclusive to Flipkart

The new variant comes with 64GB storage, as opposed to 32GB on the previous model. The new variant comes with 64GB storage, as opposed to 32GB on the previous model.

Samsung has launched an upgraded version of the Galaxy On Nxt with bumped up storage. The new variant comes with 64GB storage, as opposed to 32GB on the previous model. The phone is now available exclusively through Flipkart and is priced at Rs.16,900. The smartphone comes in two colour options: black and gold.

As for launch offers, there’s a flat Rs 1000 off on the purchase of the smartphone. Flipkart is offering an EMI scheme which starts at Rs. 1,878 per month, and extra 5 per cent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. The e-commerce site is also offering an additional Rs 1,500 discount in exchange of your old smartphone.

Also read: Moto G5 review: A good, but not game-changing smartphone

Spec-wise, the Galaxy On Nxt sports a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass screen and a full metal unibody design. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 1.6Ghz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. As mentioned earlier, the new variant has 64GB storage (instead of 32GB) and microSD support (up to 256GB).

On the camera front, the Galaxy On Nxt features a 13-megapixel shooter with f/1.9 aperture and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is further backed by a 3300mAh battery and the phone also features Samsung’s S-secure system that allows for hiding of apps. A fingerprint scanner is embedded on the home button beneath the display. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0. and GPS.

Samsung launched the original Galaxy On Nxt in India last year exclusively on Flipkart. The smartphone was offered in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Interestingly, the phone was launched at a price of Rs 18,490 and is currently selling for Rs 15,000.

If we look purely on the basis of specification, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt will compete against the likes of Moto G5 Plus, Honor 6X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Coolpad Cool 1 Dual.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 1:36 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd