Samsung Galaxy On Nxt with 16GB storage listed on Flipkart, sale to begin on January 3

Samsung is launching the 16GB storage variant of the Galaxy On Nxt in India. Like the original Galaxy On Nxt that was launched way back in 2016, the new storage variant will be made available through Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999, though for a limited period it will be made available for Rs 9,999. Flipkart will start selling the 16GB storage variant of the Galaxy On Nxt from January 3.

The new variant of the Galaxy On Nxt isn’t different from the original model, barring the storage size. In comparison, the earlier version of the Galaxy On Nxt featured 32GB storage and was priced at Rs 18,490. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt sports a 5.5-inch display Full HD display and comes with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection. The device is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 3GB RAM. A microSD card slot is available for memory expansion (up to 256GB). The phone features a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front camera. It is further backed by a 3300mAh battery and will also feature Samsung’s S Secure system that allows for hiding or locking of apps and more. Also, add a fingerprint scanner and dual-SIM support. The device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

Meanwhile, Samsung has already started teasing a new smartphone in the “Galaxy On” series, which should be launched soon as an Amazon exclusive. The smartphone is said to focus on design and performance. It’s being speculated that the new smartphone might be a rebranded version of the Galaxy J7 Pro, a device that was launched in June last year. Samsung is yet to launch the phone formally in India, so we advise you to take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

