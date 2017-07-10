Samsung Galaxy On Max Flipkart sale starts tonight: Price, key specs, offers

Samsung Galaxy On Max will go on sale on Flipkart today at a price of Rs 16,900. Samsung Galaxy On Max will go on sale on Flipkart today at a price of Rs 16,900.

Samsung Galaxy On Max will go on sale on Flipkart today at a price of Rs 16,900. The Samsung Galaxy On Max sale will start at 23.59 hours today on Flipkart, which is also offering Rs 2,000 flat discount for those purchasing via Standard Chartered Credit and Debit cards. Samsung announced the Galaxy On Max smartphone last week.

Samsung Galaxy On Max has a price tag of Rs 16,900 and comes in two colour options Black and Gold. It also comes with support for some of Samsung’s additional software features, including Samsung Pay Mini. Samsung Pay Mini is a lighter version of the full-fledged Samsung Pay app.

Samsung Pay app lets users store their debit and credit card information, and then make transactions via the smartphone using NFC. However, Samsung Pay Mini doesn’t have support for debit, credit cards. Instead this supports payments via UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and mobile wallet apps like Paytm. Samsung claims their app is totally secure for payments.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy On Max is a phablet phone and will appeal to those who like a big display. The phone has a 5.7-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (FULL HD), and sports a metal unibody design. Galaxy On Max has a Mediatek MTK P25 Lite octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung is also pitching the camera of the Galaxy On Max as a standout feature. It has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, and claims the camera will give good results even in low-light conditions. The front camera is 13MP with f/1.9 aperture on this smartphone, and this one also sports an LED flash.

Samsung also added some other software features to the camera including live stickers, the ability to pin contacts on social media inside the camera, etc. Galaxy On Max sports a 3,300mAh battery and runs Android Nougat 7.0. This is a 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone.

