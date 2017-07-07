Samsung Galaxy On Max launched in India: Price, features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy On Max comes in two colour options – Black and Gold. It supports Samsung Pay Mini, which allows users to make payments via UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and mobile wallet. Samsung Galaxy On Max comes in two colour options – Black and Gold. It supports Samsung Pay Mini, which allows users to make payments via UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and mobile wallet.

Samsung Galaxy On Max has been launched by the company. The smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart, and costs Rs 16,900. Galaxy On Max is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on the e-commerce platform. Users can enter their email to get notified when the product becomes available. Samsung Galaxy On Max comes in two colour options – Black and Gold. It supports Samsung Pay Mini, which allows users to make payments via UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and mobile wallet.

“Today consumers use their smartphones to capture memories. Galaxy On Max is the perfect device for this, enabling users to click brilliant photographs under all light conditions. It also offers the option of sharing pictures on-the-go with a single click. Galaxy On Max will redefine the way people click and share pictures,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy On Max features a 5.7-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone sports a metal unibody design runs Android Nougat. Galaxy On Max is powered by 2.39GHZ, 1.69GHz Octa-Core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

“At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavor to redefine the smartphone experience by offering customers the best products that are future-ready, stylish and high on performance. Our exclusive partnership with Samsung for their best in class technology combined with our reach and affordability levers are sure to keep our ever-evolving new generation of smartphone users excited,” said Ajay Yadav, Vice President, Mobiles and Accessories, Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy On Max comes with a 13MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture. The front camera is also 13MP with f/1.9 aperture. Both the front and rear camera get LED flash. The social camera mode in Galaxy On max allows users to click pictures live stickers. Users can pin their favourite contacts on social media within the camera to immediately share pictures with them. Galaxy On Max is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. It measures 156.7 X 78.8 X 8.1 mm.

