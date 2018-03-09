Samsung Galaxy On Max gets Rs 2,000 discount: Here’s all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy On Max price in India has been slashed by Rs 2,000 as part of the company’s limited period offer. Samsung Galaxy On Max price in India has been slashed by Rs 2,000 as part of the company’s limited period offer.

Samsung Galaxy On Max price in India has been slashed by Rs 2,000 as part of the company’s limited period offer. Galaxy On Max, which was announced at Rs 16,900 in India in July, is now listed for Rs 14,900 on Flipkart as well as Samsung’s online store. People who buy the phone from Flipkart will get up to Rs 14,000 off on exchange. Samsung Galaxy On Max comes bundled with Reliance Jio’s Rs 2,200 instant cashback and double data offers.

Samsung Galaxy On Max features a 5.7-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone sports a metal unibody design runs Android Nougat. Galaxy On Max is powered by 2.39GHZ, 1.69GHz Octa-Core processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy On Max gets a 13MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture. The front camera is also 13MP with f/1.9 aperture. Both the front and rear camera get LED flash. The social camera mode in Galaxy On max allows users to click pictures live stickers. Users can pin their favourite contacts on social media within the camera to immediately share pictures with them.

Samsung Galaxy On Max review: Surprisingly good phone in this segment

Samsung Galaxy On Max is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. It measures 156.7 X 78.8 X 8.1 mm. Samsung Galaxy On Max comes in two colour options – Black and Gold. It supports Samsung Pay Mini, which allows users to make payments via UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and mobile wallet. In our review we said that Samsung Galaxy On Max does offer exceptional value for under Rs 20,000.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd