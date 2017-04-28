Samsung Galaxy On 5 Pro, On 7 Pro get discounts on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy On 5 Pro and On 7 Pro feature Samsung’s ‘Made for India’ features like Ultra Data Saving mode and S-bike mode. Samsung Galaxy On 5 Pro and On 7 Pro feature Samsung’s ‘Made for India’ features like Ultra Data Saving mode and S-bike mode.

Samsung Galaxy On 5 Pro and On 7 Pro are now available on discount on Amazon India. Both the smartphones can be bought in black and gold colour options. Samsung Galaxy On 7 Pro gets Rs 2,200 or 19 per cent off and is now available at Rs 8,990. The Galaxy On 5 Pro is listed for Rs 7,490 as opposed to its original price of Rs 9,190.

Samsung Galaxy On 5 Pro and On 7 Pro were launched in India Rs 9,190 and 11,190 respectively. The devices are successors to On7 and On5 launched in 2015. Both Galaxy On 5 Pro and On 7 Pro are 4G-enabled smartphones and feature Samsung’s ‘Made for India’ features like Ultra Data Saving mode and S-bike mode. They sport a Faux leather back design and run Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy On 5 Pro gets a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by a quad-core Exynos processor clocked at 1.3 GHz, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It features an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Samsung Galaxy On 5 Pro is backed by a 2,600mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro sports a slightly bigger 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. The processor is quad-core Snapdragon clocked at 1.2GHz. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro packs a 13MP primary camera and an 5MP front camera. Galaxy On7 Pro gets a 3,000mAh battery.

Remember the smartphones are almost a generation old give they were announced in July. Currently, there are a lot more newer options in the Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 price range worth considering. Xiaomi Redmi 4A costs Rs 5,999 while Redmi 3S can be bought starting at Rs 6,999. Lenovo K6 Power, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 9,999.

