Samsung Galaxy Note8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition launched

Samsung Galaxy Note8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition has been unveiled by the company in Seoul. Samsung will give away 4,000 units of the exclusive device to all Olympians as well as the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic family, including International Olympic Committee (IOC) and 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG) staff. Additionally, each Paralympian will receive the Galaxy Note8 cases that feature the Paralympic Games logo. The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games is scheduled to take place from February 9 to February 25.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition comes with the same specifications as the original Galaxy Note 8, except for a few aesthetic changes. For starters, the limited edition device will sport a shiny white glass back design along with gold Olympic rings, inspired by the Olympic Torch. It will ship with pre-loaded PyeongChang 2018 themed wallpapers and Olympic Games-related apps pre-installed.

“Throughout our 20-year legacy as an Olympic partner, Samsung has showcased our support of the Olympic Movement by helping spread the Olympic Spirit and enhance connections through our latest technological innovations and immersive experiences,” said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics, in a press statement. “We’re proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives,” Lee added.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Note8 features a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ sAMOLED Infinity Display with 18:9 aspect display. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), and a 3300mAh battery. The phone runs on Android Nougat out of the box. Samsung Galaxy Note8 gets dual rear camera setup (12MP + 12MP) and there’s an 8MP front camera. The device also has the S-Pen. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also features an IP68 certification making it dust and water-resistant.

