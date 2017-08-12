Samsung Galaxy Note with Exynos 8895 processor, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench with model number SM-N950F. (Source: Geekbench) Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench with model number SM-N950F. (Source: Geekbench)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench with model number SM-N950F. The Geekbench listing confirms quite a few things leaked previously. For starters, the next-generation Note device will be powered by the same Exynos 8895 processor that we saw in Galaxy S8 series smartphones. The Galaxy Note 8 is likely to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the US. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is tipped to pack 6GB RAM and the smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The Galaxy Note 8 scores 1984 in single-core performance, while its multi-core performance score is 6116.

Samsung has announced that it will host its ‘Unpacked 2017’ on August 23 in New York, where it will likely to launch the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with a new S Pen. It is rumoured to feature a 6.4-inch Quad HD bezel-less ‘Infinity Display’ display and this could be the largest one seen on the Note series. The smartphone could have a Force Touch pressure sensitive display just like the Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 7 series, reported Korea’s ET News.

Tipster Evan Blass recently tweeted out a press render of the Galaxy Note 8 in a midnight black colour. It is expected to come in orchid grey and deep blue colour options as well. Reports suggest that Samsung is planning to launch the ‘Emperor Edition’ of Galaxy Note 8 as well, which will feature 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. There will be a microSD card storage for memory expansion. Another report by the Korean portal says pre-booking for the device will open from September 1 and it will go on sale in South Korea starting September 15.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is rumoured to sport a dual camera setup with 3x optical zoom and depth of field features. It will be backed by a 3,300mAh battery, and the phone could cost €999 (or approx Rs 75,749), making it the company’s most expensive smartphone till date.

