Samsung Galaxy Note FE delayed, likely to release on July 30: Report

The refurbished Galaxy Note 7, dubbed Galaxy Note FE, will likely to launch on July 30 in South Korea. According to a report from News1 Korea, the Galaxy Note FE’s release date is pushed back to July 30 from July 7.

Samsung has apparently miscalculated the demand for the refurbished version of the Galaxy Note 7. A source told the publication that Samsung produced 300,000 units of the device, but now the company estimates additional 150,000 units to be produced due to surge in the demand.

An official from the industry said, “It is difficult for Samsung Electronics to meet the deadline for production (from 300,000 to 450,000 units) and it will be difficult to release it on the 7th,” News1 Korea revealed.

It’s not clear what made Samsung to delay the release of the Galaxy Note FE in South Korea. But there’s a good chance that the company might be struggling to produce enough units to meet the local demand. The second reason for the delay could be linked to the high demand of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ in South Korea. It’s believed that the launch of the Galaxy Note FE would impact sales of the Galaxy S8 series in the market, given the low price of the device.

The Galaxy Note FE is the refurbished version of the Galaxy Note 7 and will likely to come with similar specifications. The Note FE will have the same design as the Note 7, but it will come with a smaller 3,200mAh battery, down from 3,500mAh on the original model. The move to pack a smaller battery is to prevent overheating issues. Additionally, the Note FE will come with a dedicated Bixby button, first seen on the Galaxy S8 series. It’s being said that the refurbished version of the Galaxy Note 7 could also feature an improved S Pen.

The Galaxy Note FE’s price is unknown, but previous reports claimed the device could be priced in the vicinity of 500,000 won (or approx Rs 28,464).

