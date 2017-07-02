Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition: Here’s everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition is a refurbished model of the original Galaxy Note 7. Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition is a refurbished model of the original Galaxy Note 7.

Samsung has launched the refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7 as the Galaxy Note Fan Edition. The South Korean company plans to release the smartphone in South Korea from July 7 at a price of 699,600 KRW (or approx Rs 39,498). Samsung is expected to sell 400,000 units of the Galaxy Note FE in South Korea, with sales in other markets will be decided at a later date.

Samsung says the Galaxy Note Fan Edition has been made with unused Galaxy Note 7 and unused parts. The objective of launching the Galaxy Note FE is to reduce and minimise environmental impact.

“The launch of ‘Galaxy Note FE’ is also meaningful in that it is an eco-friendly project that minimizes waste of resources by utilizing ‘Galaxy Note 7’ parts”, the company said in a press statement.

The new device sports a smaller 3,200mAh battery, down from the Note 7’s 3,500mAh. Samsung has assured its fans that the Galaxy Note Fan Edition is completely safe, as the phone has undergone through a 8-point battery safety check.

The Galaxy Note Fan Edition also comes with an improved software. In fact it has the same UX as found on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Plus, the phone features Samsung’s voice-activated assistant Bixby on board.

So while the refurbished phone may look identical to the original Note 7 in terms of design, the new Note device will include “Galaxy Note Fan Edition” logo on the back. The phone will be offered in Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum, and Silver Titanium colour options. The Galaxy Note Fan Edition ships with the company’s S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was a fantastic smartphone, but the company had to be recalled after a number of units caught fire. The Galaxy Note 7 was released in August 2016 and initially received positive response.

In March, Samsung officially revealed that the Galaxy Note 7 would return, but in refurbished form. Even though the company’s Galaxy S8 series has been a success, the refurbished units of the Note 7 could still attract users. Samsung will sell the Note FE at a less price compared to the original Galaxy Note 7, which came out for Rs 59,990. It’s also cheaper than the Galaxy S8 series, which starts at Rs 57,900 and goes up to Rs. 74,900 for the top-end variant.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note Fan Edition at a time when the company is already rumoured to bring the Galaxy Note 8 into the market. Reports from South Korea suggests Samsung might announce the next-generation Note smartphone on August 26 in New York.

