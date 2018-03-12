Samsung Galaxy Note 9 won’t get under-display fingerprint scanner: KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not come with an under-display fingerprint scanner, claims KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not come with an under-display fingerprint scanner, claims KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may not feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new research note to investors, seen by Apple Insider, where he claims the successor to the Note 8 won’t get a revolutionary in-display fingerprint scanner. Back in 2017, KGI Securities released a similar report about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Kuo, who has been fairly accurate with his predictions, believes Samsung will “likely” drop the feature due to “technological difficulties” from issues with screen protectors to accuracy and speed. Previously it was rumoured that the Galaxy Note 9 would be the first Samsung smartphone to get an under-display fingerprint scanner. Kuo expects the mass market adoption of the technology to happen in the first-half of next year, just in time for the Galaxy S10 launch.

Both Apple and Samsung have been trying to embed an under-display fingerprint scanner into their smartphones. However, it is China’s Vivo who has been able to make a phone with in-display fingerprint scanner first. At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Vivo showcased the X20 Plus UD – the first commercial smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

If true, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will strongly resemble the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in terms of the design language. That probably means you should not expect something new from the Galaxy Note 9, which is likely to launch in the second half of the year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd