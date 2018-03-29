Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with Snapdragon 845, Android 8.1 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could feature the same design language as the Galaxy S8 series. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could feature the same design language as the Galaxy S8 series. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is likely to launch in the second half of 2018, has been spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing also reveals several specifications of the upcoming smartphone as well its single and multi core performance scores. In the US, the successor to Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 that we saw on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 series. Other markets, including India could get the Exynos 9810 version.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been listed with model number SM-N960U. Notably, the Galaxy Note 8 had SM-N950U model number in the US. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone will feature 6GB RAM. The single-core performance score of Galaxy Note 9 is 2190, while its multi-core performance score is 8806.

This is not the first time Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks have surfaced online. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new Note smartphone will not feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. The analyst, who has been fairly accurate with his predictions, believes Samsung will “likely” drop the feature due to “technological difficulties” from issues with screen protectors to accuracy and speed. If true, then Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could feature the same design language as the Galaxy S8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may be far from launch, but rumours around Samsung’s next Note device have already started to pur in. According to a report in SamMobile, Samsung started testing Galaxy Note 9 firmware development globally around two weeks prior to when it began the testing for Galaxy Note 8 last year. The report suggests that the Korean smartphone giant could unveil Galaxy Note 9 a little earlier than it launched Galaxy Note 8. To recall, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was announced on August 23 2017.

