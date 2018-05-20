Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to ship with Bixby 2.0, reveals AI head: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature a new version of Bixby 2.0. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will feature a new version of Bixby 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch earlier than expected in July 2018, according to reports, and the latest one indicates the phone will come with a newer version of Bixby, which is the company’s own virtual assistant. The latest report comes from the Korean Herald, which quotes Gray G Lee, the head of the Artificial Intelligence Centre under Samsung Research, as saying the company’s next flagship will ship with Bixby 2.0.

According to the report, Bixby 2.0 will have better natural language processing, faster response time and improved noise resistance. It also looks like Samsung is expanding its AI team up to 1000 people, and quotes Lee as saying the company will continue to open AI centres in other parts of the world. The report also notes that over 14 million Samsung devices will be Bixby-enabled by 2018, and the company will connect them all by 2020 via the Assistant.

As Samsung envisions Bixby will not be limited to smartphones, but will also be extended to smart televisions, fridges, wearables, IoT devices as well. While the Galaxy Note 9 will be the first device with the new version of the Bixby assistant, it looks like the phone will launch sooner than expected, which would be July rather than August as we have seen with previous Note launches.

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 9 earlier than expected, according to an earlier report from the Korea Herald. The report notes that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 production has begun two months earlier than expected and the display will be 6.38-inches in sizes. It also looks like Note 9 is being brought out earlier since the Galaxy S9 has not lived up to the hype.

Previous leaks have indicated that the Galaxy Note 9 is known internally as “Crown”, and will sport a 4000 mAh battery, along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Whether Samsung goes for an iPhone X-like notch on the front is another point of speculation.

