Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to have an iPhone-X like notch? Here’s what patent reveals

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks have begun with reports revealed the code-name and expected specifications of the phone. Now, a new a report, based on a leaked patent claims the Galaxy Note 9 could come with a radical design change, at least where the display is concerned. The Galaxy Note 9 could join the recent Android trend of introducing a notch on the front of the display, says the latest leak. The notch has been popularised by Apple’s iPhone X.

According to a report on Netherlands based website Mobielkopen, Samsung’s patent shows a smartphone design with a notch-like feature on the front. The patent was published on March 30 with the Chinese patent office SIPO, points out the report. Images from the patent show a design very similar to the iPhone X, though the notch is smaller in size and it is not packed with hardware like Apple’s smartphone. Apple iPhone X’s notch comes with the TrueDepth camera, Dot Projector, Infrared Camera, Floor illuminator, all placed there to aid with Face ID feature.

The patent design also shows a horizontal dual rear camera on one corner, which is very different from the camera on the previous Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. The patent design also reveals there is no physical fingerprint scanner. Reports have speculated that Samsung could introduce the fingerprint scanner under the display with the Galaxy Note 9 as well. The report also talks about another patent design from Samsung, which has a complete edge-to-edge display without any notch on the front.

While the patent PDF has also been shared, it should be pointed that a patent by itself does not necessarily mean the final product will actually look like this. A patent is not a confirmation of design and Samsung could simply be exploring various design phones for its upcoming phones.

The Galaxy Note 9 will likely launch in August-September time frame going by past trends. It will compete with the new iPhone X 2018 series, when that rolls out in September 2018 as well. Like the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the Galaxy Note 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset in the US, and Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 processor in international markets like India. The highlight of the Note 9 will the S-Pen stylus, which has been a key feature of the phone.

Twitter user Evan Blass, known as evleaks on the platform also tweeted saying the model number will be SM-N960U for the Galaxy Note 9, which will have the codename Crown. Another report has claimed the Note 9 will have 6.3-inch ‘Infinity’ Super AMOLED display, and a bigger 3850mAh or 4000mAh battery. Galaxy Note 8 had a 3300mAh one on board. Report from the Korean Herald have also claimed the Galaxy Note 9 will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, though other reports have contradicted this claim.

