Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks, could be codenamed ‘Crown’: Report

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 codename is ‘Crown’, according to Evan Blass. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 codename is ‘Crown’, according to Evan Blass. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung has already started working on the new Galaxy Note smartphone, expected to launch sometime this fall. Some details about the Galaxy Note 9 have surfaced online and a report by popular leaker Evan Blass reveals the codename the flagship device will carry. According to Blass, the Galaxy Note 9 is said to bear the codename ‘Crown’. The Galaxy Note 9 will succeed the Galaxy Note 8, which made its debut in August last year.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 codename is ‘Crown’. Last year, South Korean site The Investor reported that Samsung was developing the Galaxy Note 9 under the codename ‘Crown’. Samsung is calling the Galaxy Note 9 ‘Crown’ internally, which shows that the company wants to position its next flagship as the best phablet in the market. For example, the Galaxy Note 8 was codenamed ‘Baikal’ and this was used to highlight the phone’s gigantic edge-to-edge display. For those who’re not aware, Baikal is one of the largest lakes in Europe and Russia.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Display, processor

The Galaxy Note 9 will hog all the limelight when it arrives later this year. After all, the flagship is likely going to compete with Apple’s 2018 iPhone X and Huawei’s next Mate smartphone. Expect the Galaxy Note 9 to feature the top-of-the-line spec sheet and features. The handset will use two different processors – a Snapdragon 845 chipset and Samsung’s own Exynos processor — depending upon the market. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will likely come with a set of dual cameras on the rear. Plus, of course, the Galaxy Note 9 will also feature the S-Pen stylus which can be used to take notes.

Galaxy Note9 (SM-N960U) codename is Crown. pic.twitter.com/5WIF6FbtiP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 14, 2018

We already know that the Galaxy Note 9 will be big, but it won’t be different from its predecessor. A recent report from The Bell claims the Galaxy Note 9 will get a 6.3-inch ‘Infinity’ Super AMOLED display, making it the same size as the Galaxy Note 8. According to a tweet from an anonymous leaker @UniverseIce on Twitter, the Galaxy Note 9 could include either a 3850mAh battery or 4000mAh battery. This simply means the Galaxy Note 9 will have the larger battery compared to the Note 8’s 3300mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battery, in-display fingerprint scanner

Note 9:

4000mAh or 3850mAh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 11, 2018

The Galaxy Note 9 may also be the first Samsung smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, according to a report from The Korean Herald. Samsung Display, the company’s display arm, has reportedly “prepared three or four solutions for Samsung Electronics to embed the fingerprint sensor inside the main display, with one being seriously considered,” for the Galaxy Note 9. There’s still some doubt here. The new report contradicts previous ones that claim that Samsung would not use the under-display fingerprint scanner due to technical challenges.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Release date

While it’s still not confirmed, Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Note 9 as early as July or August. The reason for an early launch of the Note 9 could be linked to the “less-than-stellar” performance of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, reports The Investor. The latter two phones were made official at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd