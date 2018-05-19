Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could launch in late July due to poor ‘Galaxy S9’ sales: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could launch as early as late July, according to a new report. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could launch as early as late July, according to a new report.

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Note 9 earlier than expected, according to a report from the Korea Herald. The report, citing “industry sources” claims that the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 will happen one month earlier than the original schedule due to the poor performance of the Galaxy S9. Perhaps the reason why the South Korean is keen to debut the Galaxy Note 9 in late July, with sales of the high-profile device set to begin in mid-August. Samsung usually introduces the Galaxy Note series in August, ahead of the IFA Berlin trade show.

The report further claims that Samsung began mass production of the phone’s 6.38-inch display in April, two months earlier than expected. Insiders told the publication that Samsung’s much-hyped Galaxy S9 series are selling “much poorer than expected”. Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in March this year. So it’s clear that Samsung is not really happy with the performance of the Galaxy S9 series and which is why it is keen to launch the Galaxy Note 9 earlier to the market.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could get an early release date. Back in March, the Korea Herald reported that Samsung wanted to launch the Galaxy Note 9 in July or August of this year. The Galaxy Note 9 has already been certified by China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMII), adding further air to the speculations that the flagship smartphone will make an early appearance.

The Galaxy Note 9, according to Evan Blass, is known internally as “Crown”. The high-end smartphone will reportedly feature a 6.4-inch display and a 4000mAh battery inside, which claims to last two days on a single charge. The Galaxy Note 9 is also rumoured to get an in-display fingerprint scanner, along with an iPhone X-like more secure facial recognition system.

The report goes on to corroborate earlier claims that the Galaxy S10 will be showcased for the first time at CES in January 2019, with the company’s first commercial flexible smartphone making its debut at MWC in February.

