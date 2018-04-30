Samsung Galaxy Note 9 certified in China, could get early release date

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 9 sooner than expected. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 9 sooner than expected. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung has certified two versions of the Galaxy Note 9 with the China Ministry of Industry and Information technology (CMIIT), indicating the launch could happen sooner than expected. The listing doesn’t give away any details about the upcoming flagship device including specifications, other than the model numbers: SM-N9600 and SM-N9608.

The leak corroborates a report from The Investor that claimed that Samsung could launch the Galaxy Note 9 as early as July or August instead of offering the device in September. Just to recall, the Galaxy Note 8 went on sale worldwide on September 15 last year. The early launch of the Galaxy Note 9 might help Samsung to take on the successor to the iPhone X, which according to many will launch in September this year.

The Note 9 will be Samsung’s second flagship of the year after the Galaxy S9 series. While it’s probably too early to speculate about the high-end smartphone, the buzz around the Note 9 has been relatively high, especially among the business community. The Note series has a lot of ardent followers owing to its large-screen display and the S Pen support, something that tells us why Samsung envisions the Note 8 as the ultimate productivity device.

The word on the street is that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be little different from the Galaxy Note 8 in terms of the design. Most of the changes will be made under the hood, including a new processor, better cameras, and improved battery life. Expect the Galaxy Note 9 to be powered with either a Snapdragon 845 or an Exynos chipset depending on the region you live. Popular leaker Evan Blass claims the Galaxy Note 9 is internally known as “Crown”.

There’s still an uncertainty whether the Note 9 will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, however. The feature was rumoured to be present on both the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but Samsung couldn’t able to perfect the technology. A better battery is something one should expect Samsung will include in the Galaxy Note 9, which is understandable after the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

