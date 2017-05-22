Samsung Galaxy Note 8 prototype leaked, reveals dual rear camera

Now a user on Chinese social networking site Weibo has posted a set of new 3D-printed prototypes, claimed to be that of Samsung Galaxy Note 8. (Source: Weibo) Now a user on Chinese social networking site Weibo has posted a set of new 3D-printed prototypes, claimed to be that of Samsung Galaxy Note 8. (Source: Weibo)

Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh has already confirmed the company is bringing Galaxy Note 8. Now a user on Chinese social networking site Weibo has posted a set of new 3D-printed prototypes, claimed to be that of Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The highlight seems to be dual rear camera setup and absence of a dedicated fingerprint button.

In one of the images, Galaxy Note 8 is kept besides Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, giving us an idea how the 6.4-inch display in Note 8 will fare against a 5.5-inch screen. Samsung could go with a fingerprint sensor beneath the display as we saw on Xiaomi’s Mi 6.

The latest leak is in line with previous rumours around the smartphone, which claimed Galaxy Note 8 will feature a bezel less dual edge curved display and dual rear camera setup. Dual rear cameras in Galaxy Note 8 was predicted by KGI Securities’ analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said (via 9to5 Google) that the addition could be “the most important upgrade” and even “better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely match that of OLED iPhone.”

According to Kuo, the features of dual cameras will include 3x optical zoom, 12MP wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode (2PD), 13MP telephoto CIS, dual 6P lenses and dual OIS.

A Chinese site recently put out a schematic drawing, said to be that of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and revealed specifications as well. According to the site, the Galaxy Note 8 will get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels). It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB of expandable internal storage.

In addition to camera lens, there be an iris sensor on the front as well. Other leaked specifications of Galaxy Note 8 include: speaker grille at the bottom, dedicated button to launch Bixby, a slot to keep S-Pen, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

