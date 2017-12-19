Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ‘special’ edition with 256GB storage launched in South Korea

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 X 99 Avant edition will cost more than the standard Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 X 99 Avant edition will cost more than the standard Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X.

A new version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been launched in South Korea. The Galaxy Note 8 X 99 Avant edition has been made in partnership with 99 Avant, a Korean artist. Samsung is charging 1,991,000 Korean Won (or approx Rs 117,184) for the Avant Edition, almost twice the cost of the regular Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X.

The Galaxy Note 8 X 99 Avant edition isn’t different from the regular Galaxy Note 8, except for the fact that it has a bigger 256GB internal memory. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with 64GB of standard internal memory. Though what you get the Galaxy Note 8 X 99 Avant edition is a special soft-case and a slew of unique icons and wallpapers.

The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s flagship smartphone of 2018. The device has a 6.3-inch “Infinity” display that wraps around the edges of the phone and Samsung’s voice-based virtual assistant Bixby. Like previous Note devices, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with the S-Pen stylus, which can be used even when the phone’s screen is turned off. The Galaxy Note 8 is also the first smartphone from samsung to incorporate a dual-camera setup, like the iPhone X and OnePlus 5T. The premium smartphone can be purchased for Rs 67,900.

Considering the fact that Galaxy Note 8 X 99 Avant edition will be produced in limited quantities, it’s highly unlikely the phone will be made available outside of South Korea. This isn’t the first time a company has launched a special edition of its flagship smartphone. Last week, LG launched the V30 Signature Edition in South Korea priced at about $1800 (0r approx Rs 115,245). The special smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd