Samsung Galaxy Note 8 video teaser released ahead of August 23 launch

Samsung has started teasing the Galaxy Note 8 ahead of the August 23 launch. Samsung has started teasing the Galaxy Note 8 ahead of the August 23 launch.

Samsung has started teasing its next major smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8, ahead of the August 23 event. In the latest video, Samsung teases how the Galaxy Note 8 is going to “do bigger things”, hinting at the huge display the Note series is known for years. The teaser is accompanied with a #DoWhatYouCant hashtag, though the meaning behind the tagline is unknown at the moment.

Throughout the teaser, the Note’s S-Pen can be seen crossing out various words on a Galaxy Note 8 silhouette.While the teaser doesn’t give enough information about the Galaxy Note 8 device, it certainly gives us some clue that the S-Pen will be the star of the show. It’s being indicated that Samsung will likely to introduce a revamped version of the S-Pen. Whether Samsung will also introduce some new S-Pen software features it remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a possibility. The S-Pen has always been a differentiating factor with the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been the subject to so many leaks and rumours. We’ve been hearing for weeks now that that Galaxy Note 8 will get a 6.3-inch Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a QHD resolution. The US variant of the Note 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, whereas the international model is expected to ship with Samsung’s Exynos 8895 processor. Both the models will likely to ship with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and microSD card slot. Recent reports suggest that the Note 8 will come with a smaller 3300mAH battery.

The Note 8 will likely become the company’s first smartphone to ship with a dual-camera setup (12MP + 8MP). The smartphone is expected to be made available in select markets in September, though a recent report even suggests that it may be launched in the US as early as this month.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be Samsung’s most expensive smartphone to date. The South Korean company plans to launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23 in New York.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd