Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users facing freezing issues when opening contacts

After Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 8 is hitting the headline for all the wrong reasons. Some Galaxy Note 8 users are complaining that their units are freezing, making the device unresponsive. Samsung’s official US forums was full of complaints related to the Galaxy Note 8 freezing issues.

One of the users wrote,” I am having some issues with my new Note 8 that I got yesterday. I set up speed dial and sometimes it will call but not show the contact info and sometimes it will just outright freeze on me. I am currently dialing each and every one of my contacts as of now to avoid this issue. Many users are reporting that the freeze occurs when try to open the contacts, messaging, or dialer app. And when the device freezes, users have no option but to forcefully restarts the phone, or else wait for the phone’s battery completely drains. According to Android Police, users have tried clearing cache, uninstalling and reinstalling the apps, but it didn’t made any impact.

The problem doesn’t seem to be limited to one particular region, as users from both the US and Europe are currently facing freezing issues on the Note 8. Evidently, the problem may have to do with the Google’s Contacts app that is installed along with Samsung’s own app. At the moment, there is no concrete answer to the growing issue. Surprisingly, Samsung hasn’t responded to the problem just yet.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 isn’t the only flagship phone that is facing issues. Google’s Pixel 2 XL also seems to facing major issues, such as the screen burn-in, audio recording, and random crashes when using Android Auto. Google has acknowledged the issues and will soon provide software fixes to solve some of the Pixel’s existing problems.

